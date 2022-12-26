The family of Gqom artist Mandlenkosi Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha, says he will be laid to rest on Friday. The 40-year-old Maphumulo died from a stroke in a Durban hospital at the weekend.

The family of the late Mandlenkosi Maphumulo says they have accepted his death.

Maphumulo suffered a second stroke while he was in a Durban hospital.

Maphumulo’s father-in-law, Mbongeni Simelane, says the family was with Mampintsha until the very end.

“Thank you for the support. Continue supporting us as we are preparing to lay him to rest. The funeral will be on Friday. The venue is yet to be confirmed. The memorial service will be held on Thursday at Bishop Dube’s church eThekwini Community Church. All people are welcomed to come and pay their last respects.”

Family Spokesperson, Zandile Maphumulo, also updated the media on Maphumulo’s wife, Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane.

“We are a family Christ-grounded and we pray for everything and Babes is well. And Mampintsha, we are the family that supports one another. Simelane family and Maphumulo family is one family. So, they are doing well even though she is well because of our support as a family. Remember, anyone if you have lost a loved one the first day was not easy.”

Musicians also paid their tributes to the late Gqom star.

Gospel singer, Jumbu Nyangiwe Mzi Mkhwanazi, better known as Danger, is the final surviving member the group, Big Nuz.

“I’m not good right now because Mampintsha was my brother from Yoeville to here in Durban. I’m not good for now. I can’t even speak. I am not coping. I am not feeling well because I lost R-Mashesha, now it is Mampintsha. It is not good. I’ll miss everything about him, dance, music and food, everything about him. We met several times with Mampintsha to perform. He was fun to be with. There is so much we are going to miss about him his unique voice.”

Maphumulo’s memorial service is expected to be held in Durban on Thursday.

