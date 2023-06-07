Eastern Cape police have offered a reward of R50 000 for the safe return or information leading to the return of missing four-year-old boy, Nakhane Lizane.

Lizane went missing on Thursday the 11th of May at his Wells Estate home, in Motherwell, Gqeberha.

He was last seen playing with his 10-year-old brother after school near his home.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg appeals for the assistance of the public.

“The South African Police Services, family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Gqeberha is appealing for assistance from the public. Police are now offering a reward to anyone who can assist in finding the child. The information must lead to a positive outcome. In other words, the child must be found irrespective of the circumstances. The investigating officer detective sergeant Mluleki Mhlangani or the detective constable Msuthukazi Nkwenkwezi may be contacted on 082 302 5127.”

RT #sapsEC Gqeberha #sapsFCS Unit offers cash reward of R50 000 for the safe return or info on the whereabouts of #missing 4yr-old Nakane Lizane from Wells Estate. Last seen on 11/05. Info->D/Const Nkwenkwezi 082 302 5127 #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/lphvT2InZx pic.twitter.com/a7SN87v4bu — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 7, 2023

VIDEO | Police search underway in Gqeberha for missing 4-year-old boy: