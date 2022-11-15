Gqeberha police in the Eastern Cape are investigating two cases of murder after two men, aged 24 and 28, were fatally shot in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says it is alleged that a group of males broke down the door of a house in Malabar Extension Six, looking for the owner’s son.

They allegedly rounded up and shot five victims, two died and three others sustained gunshot wounds. This adds to a string of shootings that have been happening around the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Naidu says a 72-hour activation plan has been made to investigate the murders and attempted murders.

“Major General [Vuyisile] Ncata has urged a team of investigators to track and trace the perpetrators in the quickest time possible. He is appealing to the community to help the police in tracing these heartless criminals and not to harbour them. Lives have been lost and we cannot control such lawlessness. This act of criminality, we take seriously, and it will not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, four months ago, the Eastern Cape government hosted a Imbizo at Engcobo trying to curb the high number of murders in the area.

More than 50 murders have been reported since 2014 without any successful arrest. Just from the beginning of this year, twelve murder cases have been reported.

Outcomes of Eastern Cape government’s Imbizo against high murders: Fundiswa Mhlekude