The first day of a mass search by police in Gqeberha for a 4-year-old missing boy hasn’t yielded positive results. Nakhane Lizane went missing on Thursday last week at his Wells Estate home, in Motherwell.

He was last seen playing with his 10-year-old brother after school, near his home.

SAPS, Metro police and community members embarked on a massive search for the boy.

Pamphlets were also handed out. Nelson Mandela Bay District commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncatha is optimistic about finding the boy alive.

“The reason why we brought all these people here is we are not looking for a dead body, we are not looking for a dead body, we are looking for the boy. I hope that we find the boy playing with other boys. One of their instructions I gave today at our joint operational meeting I said, let’s go and find his friends, maybe he’s playing with one of the friends, let’s go ad interview his friends.”

