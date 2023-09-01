A man was shot dead this morning outside Booysen Park Primary School in Bethelsdorp in Gqeberha.

The 51- year old Ryno Plaatjies was dropping off his daughter who is a student teacher at the school when he was shot multiple times.

Police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, says they are investigating a case of murder.

“It is alleged that at approximately 07:54 the deceased Ryno Plaatjies (51) was parked outside a primary school in Booysens Park dropping off his student teacher daughter at the school. As she was entering the school, multiple shots were fired. It was further alleged that two suspects in a white Ford Bantam LDV was standing close to the vehicle that Ryno was driving and fired multiple shots at him. He died on the scene and thereafter the suspects fled in an unknown direction.”