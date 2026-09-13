GP Education says it’s intensifying its crackdown on illegal schools

The Gauteng Education Department says it is intensifying its crackdown on illegally operating independent schools across the province.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg, Education MEC Lebogang Maile says officials visited 61 schools suspected of operating unlawfully between January and September this year.

MEC MAILE UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS IN GAUTENG Gauteng Education MEC @LebogangMaile1 is briefing the media on the status of independent schools in the province, including registration, subsidies, accountability and action against illegally operating schools.… pic.twitter.com/TZ984MNfVx — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) September 13, 2026

He says some of the schools have since stopped operating, Maile says the crackdown is aimed at ensuring learners are educated in institutions that are properly registered, safe and compliant with the required standards.

“61 schools were visited and 32 were served with closure letters. Of the schools dealt within 2026, seven were found to have ceased operating, four subsequently applied for registration with the department and the two school directors were arrested. Parents also have an important role to play. They should check a school’s registration before paying fees and should contact the department if they suspect that an institution may be operating illegally.”

LIVESTREAM | Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile briefs the media on the status of independent schools