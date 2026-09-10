GP education launches probe after discovery of new drug in schools

The Gauteng Education Department says it has launched investigations at various schools in the province following the discovery of a suspected new drug, which learners refer to as oil spice, which they allegedly use to get high.

🚨 #SchoolSafetyGP | Today’s SAPS-led School Safety Search & Seizure Operation began at Phandimfundo Secondary School in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni. MEC @LebogangMaile1 is on the ground in Daveyton alongside law enforcement as searches get underway to strengthen safety in our schools.… pic.twitter.com/Ac9oYlxOlo — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) September 9, 2026

The Gauteng education spokesperson, Onwabile Lubhelwana, says a sample of the drug has been taken by the SAPS to further investigate what it’s made up of and how it is distributed.

“So you go to the communities around the Sedibeng area, you get some kind of residue which apparently makes them a bit higher. But it has been alleged that it makes them behave in various ways. I mean, in a different way. So SAPS was able to take that kind of oil residue and test it; it’s actually in the plastic. You know, ice, flavoured ice, something of that nature.”

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