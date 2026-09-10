Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

GP education launches probe after discovery of new drug in schools

  • Items found during the raid.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @EducationGP1
SABC News

The Gauteng Education Department says it has launched investigations at various schools in the province following the discovery of a suspected new drug, which learners refer to as oil spice, which they allegedly use to get high.

The Gauteng education spokesperson, Onwabile Lubhelwana, says a sample of the drug has been taken by the SAPS to further investigate what it’s made up of and how it is distributed.

“So you go to the communities around the Sedibeng area, you get some kind of residue which apparently makes them a bit higher. But it has been alleged that it makes them behave in various ways. I mean, in a different way. So SAPS was able to take that kind of oil residue and test it; it’s actually in the plastic. You know, ice, flavoured ice, something of that nature.”

 

Related video | School Raids | Discipline challenges at some Gauteng schools

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News