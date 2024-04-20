Govt’s White Paper slated for failing to deal with immigration crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political Economist Dale McKinley says South Africa’s immigration system has been in crisis for a long time and the government’s latest white paper fails to advocate for the necessary changes.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi earlier announced that cabinet had approved the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection, which seeks to overhaul the country’s migration system.

However, McKinley says the white paper does not address concerns about the migration issue.

“Because the government has not delivered the necessary services; it hasn’t delivered the kind of things it’s promised its own citizens, when you have people coming in and then basically accessing some of those services, the people in South Africa see that as competition, as taking away and it creates tension, it creates conflict. We’ve seen this. So, there’s a structural and political reasoning to that situation, the DHA! And the white paper really doesn’t fundamentally deal with it.”

Home Affairs briefing on White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee protection: