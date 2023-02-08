Mineral Resources and Energy Deputy Minister, Nobuhle Nkabane, says governments across the world should share technologies that combat global greenhouse gas emissions.

Nkabane was speaking at the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba, currently under way at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

She says integrity and the desire to develop economies that include poor communities should underpin the just energy transition.

“There are issues which we must tackle collectively as government so that down the line in the future we do not have repeats and regrets such as the challenges of neo-colonialism, and the notoriety of the historical structural adjustment regimes. Our transition must be people-centred.”