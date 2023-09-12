The GovTech conference, hosted at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban, has forged a partnership with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) to attract and engage top information and communication technology (ICT) experts and minds. The objective of this collaboration is to explore new and inventive ways to mainstream ICT solutions.

This three-day event, scheduled from today until September 14, 2023, brings together various sectors and stakeholders to showcase their product offerings and expertise to government organizations. The primary goal is to enhance service delivery and promote government modernization.

LIVE: GovTech ICT conference 2023

Kuben Pillay, Chairman of SITA, highlighted the significance of GovTech in fostering thought leadership and soliciting input from industry colleagues. He emphasized the importance of technology in benefitting the country and improving government services.

Pillay stressed the necessity of an ecosystem approach, where specialists in bandwidth, cloud computing, and application components collaborate to create a unified and efficient system that meets the nation’s needs.

The Govtech conference serves as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange among technology experts and government officials.

GovTech 2023 | Update with Programme Manager Tlali Tlali

