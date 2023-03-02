Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says government has welcomed the resignation of Deputy President David Mabuza as a Member of Parliament this week.

He says during its meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet wished Mabuza well in his future endeavours.

Gungubele says the Cabinet is grateful for the role Mabuza played as a Deputy President in the last five years.

This resignation was confirmed by Parliament, which was effective from the end of February.

Gungubele says, “Cabinet confirms that Deputy President David Mabuza has resigned as a member of Parliament, ending his terms as Deputy President of the country. Cabinet joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in thanking him for his exceptional service to the country over the last five years. Deputy President Mabuza served with distinction in his contribution to building the country.”

VIDEO: David Mabuza resigns as member of parliament:

