The President announced that child support grant beneficiaries will receive an additional R300 at the end of April; and an extra R500 from June to October.

The Department of Social Development says it has approached the South African Revenue Services (SARS) to ensure that people who are getting an income do not claim for the Social Relief of Distress grant.

The department briefed a Joint Committee of Parliament on Social Development during a virtual meeting.

The grant is part of the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

Social Development Deputy Director General for Welfare Services is Connie Nxumalo.

“The other thing that we want to do is also look at income information from the South African Revenue Services and make sure that people that have other income should also be excluded from the system.”

“We have had a conversation with the commissioner of SARS to say, if there’s a way in which they can assist us to make sure that we exclude those people who have other forms of income so that they also don’t come and apply for the Social Relief of Distress.”

In the video below, Neil Coleman says SA’s stimulus package very encouraging:

On Tuesday night, Ramaphosa announced that all unemployed South Africans will be entitled to a special grant of R350 for the next six months.

The COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant will benefit individuals who are currently unemployed and do not receive any other form of social grant or Unemployment Insurance Fund-payment.

In the video below, President Ramaphosa addresses Nation on additional COVID-19 measures:

The Department of Social Development will issue the requirements needed to access and apply for the funding.

The President announced a R500 billion plan which seeks to stimulate the economy, protect jobs and alleviate hunger.