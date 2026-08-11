Govt strengthening legal framework through amendment bills: Kubayi

Justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi says government is moving to strengthen South Africa’s legal framework through four legislative amendment bills.

The proposed changes include tougher laws and penalties to tackle illicit mining, measures to improve access to the legal profession and protect the public, tighter oversight of trusts to curb financial abuse and money laundering, as well as new provisions targeting conspiracy, instigation and incitement to commit serious offences.

WATCH | Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is briefing the media on 4 Cabinet-approved bills that form part of the 2026 legislative programme and is calling for public comment on the proposed laws. pic.twitter.com/alQ9K6TLC5 — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 11, 2026

Kubayi says the Cabinet has approved the bills, with three now open for public comment, while the conspiracy and incitement bill will be tabled in Parliament.

Kubayi was speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria, “Reviewing and changing legislation ensures that laws remain fair, useful, and promote equality before the law. It allows governments to fix outdated rules, adapt to new technology, and respond to changing social and political values. Without updates, laws can become inefficient, fail to protect citizens, or create legal confusion. As I deal with each of the bills, it will become clear how critical the amendments are.”