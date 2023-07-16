The African National Congress (ANC) says government should consider withdrawing from some international laws that the governing party believes do not serve the country’s national interest.

This is part of the resolutions taken at the governing party’s NEC meeting held last week.

For some time, the ANC has been concerned with the influx of illegal immigrants into the country.

It says this has put a strain on the country’s already stretched budget.

South Africa is part of of the UN Refugee Agency and respects all international laws that govern immigration.

ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula says they welcome all legal migrants from across the world, but some illegal migrants are impacting negatively on the country’s fiscus.

“South Africa must investigate either withdrawing or amending our commitments to some of the international statutes that do not serve our national interest. We reiterate that South Africa must live in peace with all countries of the world, premised on, among others, a just transition immigration dispensation it is with all other states across the world. The NEC further reiterates that legal immigrants are in line with our laws; (they are) welcome irrespective of their countries of origin but, South Africa’s fiscus has no capacity to absorb all the socio-economic challenges of the world.”

The ANC also insisted that its postponed Women’s League conference will concluded in a week’s time with the Veterans League conference planned for later this month.