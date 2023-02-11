Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola says they are looking at ways to shield the country’s courts from rolling blackouts.

He was speaking at a South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) council meeting at the SABC in Cape Town where members engaged with him on various issues.

Lamola says several courts have generators but prolonged blackouts still pose a challenge to operations:

“We are looking at various ways to alleviate this challenge. The first one is with Public Works in terms of alternative sources of energy that could augment periods of load shedding when it’s stage four or five or higher. The second one, which we are not really hopeful of, is to look at whether some of the courts can be exempted from loadshedding.”

This video shows the impact of rolling blackouts on courts: