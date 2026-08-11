Govt proposing tougher penalties for illicit mining: Kubayi

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says government is proposing tougher penalties for illicit mining, with fines under the Diamond Act set to increase from R250 000 to a maximum of R100 million.

The proposed General Mining Laws Amendment Bill would also criminalise illicit mining activities, expand police powers to conduct enforcement operations and increase maximum prison sentences for certain mining offences from 10 to 30 years.

Kubayi says government wants tougher laws to address what it describes as gaps in South Africa’s legal framework. She says four Amendment Bills are aimed at strengthening the law, protecting the public and ensuring that legislation keeps pace with changing circumstances.

“Reviewing and changing legislation ensures that laws remain fair, useful, and ensures equality before the law. It allows governments to fix outdated rules, adapt to new technology and respond to changing social and political values. Without updates, laws can become inefficient, fail to protect citizens or create legal confusion.”

Kubayi says illicit mining is linked to a range of serious crimes, including kidnapping, human trafficking, rape, murder and corruption.

“Illicit mining has negative effects on communities in and around mining towns, damages the infrastructure of affected areas such as underground water pipes which then affects water security and poses a serious threat to the safety and security of the affected communities, in many instances where we saw sinkholes. Severe harm done to affected communities by illegal miners has increased due to illicit mining.”

The proposed legislative changes also cover the management of trusts. Kubayi says government wants greater transparency and accountability from trustees, warning that poorly regulated trust structures can be exploited for money laundering and other criminal activities.

“There have been reports of trustees misappropriating these funds through excessive fees, improper investments or outright misuse of the money. The bill proposes in such circumstances a court must, before granting an order for the creation of a trust, satisfy itself that a trust is an appropriate mechanism to hold the funds, the interests of the child or the person with disability are adequately protected in the draft trust instrument. The draft trust instrument does not contain provisions that may be detrimental to the child or the person and the draft trust instrument makes provision for the remuneration of the trustee.”

But the proposed changes are not only focused on tougher enforcement. The Justice Department says access to justice is also being expanded through the Small Claims Court. The court’s monetary jurisdiction was increased in July from R20 000 to R30 000. Kubayi says the Small Claims Court provides a fast and affordable way for people to resolve minor civil disputes without the need for a lawyer.

Proceedings can also be conducted in all official languages.

“The small claims court provides a fast, affordable, and informal way to resolve minor civil disputes without using a lawyer.”

Three of the four Amendment Bills are now open for public comment, with submissions closing on the 11th of September. The fourth Bill — dealing with conspiracy, instigation and incitement will be tabled in Parliament for processing and adoption.

The Justice Department is urging the public, civil society, business and labour to participate in the process.

WATCH | Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is briefing the media on 4 Cabinet-approved bills that form part of the 2026 legislative programme and is calling for public comment on the proposed laws. pic.twitter.com/alQ9K6TLC5 — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 11, 2026



-Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila