The North West Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance says there is a lack of consequence management for those who leave government projects incomplete.

It says this is to blame for the huge amount of housing projects that are left unfinished in the province.

Projects worth R1.3 billion are said to be yet completed.

During a meeting with local communities, Committee Chairperson Aaron Motswana said government is failing in its oversight duty.

“There is too much duplication and fighting for space and lack of consequence management, lack of monitoring and lack enforcement that really hamper service delivery. For instance, contractors get to be appointed, they just put them there for the sake of it, you do not ensure that there is monitoring, you do not ensure that there is constant performance on their part. A project that ordinarily would have taken three months in 2019, we [are] still crying about that project,” explains Motswana.