Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani says government has done enough to ensure that the claims of the Marikana victims and families are settled.

He made the remarks during a media briefing in Pretoria where he announced that the government had so far paid over R330-million in damages in the Marikana-related litigation.

The cases relate to the Marikina massacre in which 34 mineworkers were killed following a protracted strike at the Lonmin mine in 2012.

Claims have been paid out to families of the deceased, wounded, and arrested miners.

Non-profit human rights organisation the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI), which represents the families of 36 of the deceased miners, is however still claiming damages.

Government compensation: Fhedzisani Pandelani

Pandelani says SERI is being unreasonable.

“And for all intents and purposes, until there are new developments and there are cogent arguments that are presented before the court of law about any new issues that arise out of the Marikana litigation, I think we have done enough.”

“The question we have to ask is how long is a piece of string. I have already indicated that our mandate is only to deal with the management and coordination of litigation relating to the Marikana incident,” adds Pandelani.

Government facing rising Marikana claims: