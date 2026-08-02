Govt leaders, family gather for former MEC Thembeni Nxangisa funeral

Government leaders, family, friends, and community members have started arriving at Kaizer Sebothelo Stadium in Botshabelo in the Free State for the funeral service of the former MEC Thembeni Nxangisa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded him a Special Provincial Official Funeral Service Category One.

Nxangisa served as the Member of the Executive Council from May 2019 to October 2021 in Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs as well as Agriculture and Rural Development portfolios.

He also served as African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the provincial legislature.

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