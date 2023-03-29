Deputy President Paul Mashatile says government is working to make it easier to do business, in order to promote localisation.

He was speaking at the Localisation Dinner organised by Proudly South African at the Sandton Convention north of Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

This is an initiative to help drive creative strategies to influence local procurement in the public and private sectors.

It was preceded by the Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo which started on Monday.

The draft bill aims to introduce a single regulatory framework for local, provincial and national governments and state-owned enterprises. #BuyLocalSummit2023 pic.twitter.com/89kVIh7guR — Paul Mashatile🇿🇦 (@PMashatile) March 28, 2023

We cannot have economic growth without localisation. The study, commissioned for by @ProudlySA & done by Dr Abedian’s PAIRS outfit, confirms the link between localisation and economic growth and the different steps that the private & public sectors need to take in this area. pic.twitter.com/7cDfxzWUCp — Paul Mashatile🇿🇦 (@PMashatile) March 28, 2023