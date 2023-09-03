ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says government has established a programme that will identify undocumented foreign nationals in the country.

Ramaphosa is currently addressing the party’s Manifesto Review in Dobsonville in Soweto.

Ramaphosa acknowledge the country’s challenges with illegal migrants.

Ramaphosa says has acknowledged what he refered to as difficulties of Zama Zamas in Gauteng province.

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesuf last month appealed to the government to consider deploying the army and other security forces from all spheres of government to assist with the issue of illegal mining in the province.

His plea came after 17 people died in Boksburg after a gas leak from a gas canister used by zama zamas.

This followed a discovery of five bodies, suspected to be those of illegal miners in Riverlea after a suspected gunfight.

ANC holds its 2019 Election Manifesto Review at the Dobsonville Stadium