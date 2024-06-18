Govt finalising preparations ahead of Presidential Inauguration

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Government says it is finalising its preparations for the inauguration of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria tomorrow.

Ramaphosa was re-elected as the President of the country at the first sitting of the National Assembly of the seventh democratic administration at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday.

The authorities have advised residents to use alternative routes as numerous streets around the Union buildings, Hatfield and Sunnyside areas will be closed from 3 am tomorrow.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says they are ready to receive foreign dignitaries.

Pandor says, “Invitations have been sent out to a number of heads of state and we’ve been receiving responses. A large number of invitations have gone to heads of state of the SADC region, central and east Africa, as well as all the chairpersons of all economic bodies and of course the chairperson of the African Union Commission, the President of the Pan-African Parliament.”

VIDEO | Inauguration preparations on par: