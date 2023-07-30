Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa says government is doing everything possible to end the rolling blackouts before December.

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Sunday at a weekly update on the energy action plan that government implemented to address the electricity crisis, Ramokgopa says the power utility has improved capacity to meet the electricity demand this winter.

“The worse case scenario was making two major assumptions that the unplanned capability loss factor will be at 18 000 megawatts plus [and] that the pick demand will be at 34 000 megawatts. That was going to lead us into intensified stages of load shedding. So that is why we try by all means that we do not go beyond stage 4.”

Below is the live stream:

‘Reduce electricity demand’

Meanwhile, Eskom is again appealing to the public to reduce electricity demand to void higher stages of load shedding.

The utility demand for electricity is increasing due to the current cold weather on Sunday.

Spokesperson Daphney Mokoena says they are appealing for non-essential appliances such as pool pumps and geysers be switched off.

“We appeal to members of the public to reduce their electricity demand by switching off non-essential appliances, mainly geysers and swimming pool pumps. This will continue to alleviate pressure on the systems and avoid higher stages of load shedding,” adds Mokoena.