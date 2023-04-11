The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development says it is considering a number of factors in its efforts to address the challenge of pitbull ownership.

The department has met with the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation following its petition that garnered over 139 000 signatures, calling for a ban on pitbull ownership.

The department says it is currently working on DNA analysis of pitbull and pitbull type dogs to assist with the correct identification of problem animals unique to South Africa.

Joel Mamabolo who is the Director of Animal Production at the Department of Agriculture says, “There is no cut and dry response to this because firstly, the pitbull is not yet registered as an animal in South Africa, but there’s fortunately a legislation that deals with all damage causing animals. So, the question again is what are [we] banning, are you banning ][a] pitbull or pitbull type dogs, what do you do to assist the public or owners of the pitbull or pitbull type that live around these animals.”

Mamabolo adds: “We need to have measures to be able to address safety of these people, safety of animals, behavior of the animals but the issue is are we dealing with a pitbull or pitbull type, we don’t know.”