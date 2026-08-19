Govt, business must work together to boost investment: Mabuyane

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane says stronger coordination between government and business is needed to boost investment and exports in the province.

Mabuyane was speaking at the seventh Eastern Cape Export Symposium in KuGompo City, which focused on positioning the province as a key gateway for trade and investment on the continent.

The gathering brings together stakeholders to unlock investment, expand export opportunities and strengthen the province’s access to regional and international markets.

“We need to create jobs. So, all what we are doing we are focusing on economic development. We are rallying everyone behind that. We are focusing on ensuring that we are tapping into every little opportunity out there that can help us to create jobs. Our people must create and get jobs. We want to develop our province. We want to diversify our economy with all the challenges that we are experiencing in the auto sector. I’m quite happy to see a lot of agricultural products that are being showcased here. That shows that our province is very looking at agriculture but also the participation of our people on the ground,” Mabuyane elaborates.