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Govt allocates over R150m to repair damaged roads in Hoedspruit

Repair work is underway at a road that was damaged by floods ealier this year in Hoedspruit.
  • Repair work is underway at a road that was damaged by floods ealier this year in Hoedspruit.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rendani Raliphaswa
SABC News

Government says it will spend more than R150 million to repair two roads damaged by floods earlier this year in Hoedspruit, Limpopo.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has visited the area to monitor the repair work of roads and bridges damaged by the floods.

The repairs are aimed at restoring critical transport infrastructure and improving access to affected communities.

Creecy says road repairs will also revive tourism in Hoespruit.

“Altogether I think it’s over a R100 million on the R40, and I think it’s about R54 million on the R531, so we do have budget for that. But of course, that budget comes from national budget. We also raised money, we raised about R800 million from National Treasury.”

 

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