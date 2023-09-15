The Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says government’s commitment to the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) is premised on the non-sustainability of both the public and private health sectors.

This is despite Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s recent statement that the country was not ready for the implementation of the scheme as it lacked a sustainable funding source.

Briefing the media in Pretoria yesterday following Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, Ntshavheni said: “The current parallel and fragmented systems must be integrated into a national system so that all resources are accessible to all people.”

She added: “The implementation of the NHI is premised on the implementation of a comprehensive approach to accelerating infrastructure improvement in the public sector. This is not something that should be contemplated separately from the reforms in the NHI Bill.”

VIDEO: Minister Ntshavheni briefs the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting