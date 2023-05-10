Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the government is working with Eskom to ensure that it increases its generation capacity by 7% to 60%. He says Eskom’s 14 power stations are currently operating at 53% efficiency levels.

Responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces, the Minister explains that this will mean an additional 2 800 megawatts of extra generation.

He says they are working to find a way to remove procurement policy constraints to allow Eskom to source parts directly from manufacturers.

Load shedding

Ramokgopa says he and the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Minister of Minerals and Energy Affairs Gwede Mantashe are working on ending load shedding.

He says the idea of friction among them is a public narrative that has nothing to do with reality.

Ramokgopa added that they will disappoint those who want to use load shedding as a campaign issue for next year’s elections.

”I know that the great levels of frustration and clamoring come from the fact that they can see now we are going to resolve load shedding. Remember load shedding was going to be the principal armor going into the elections to undermine the governing party, make that effort going into the future.”

VIDEO: Ministers in the Economic Cluster answer questions in the National Council of Provinces:

