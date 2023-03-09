President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will not accept the violent nature of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike at various health facilities. He was responding to a question from IFP Chief Whip Narend Singh during his oral reply session in the Good Hope Chamber in Parliament.

Singh wanted to know how government would ensure that police are brought on board to protect the rights of citizens.

There have been reports of intimidation and deaths that occurred as a result of the strike.

Ramaphosa has called on the essential service health workers to return to work and also not to intimidate those on duty.

“During this strike process, we have seen many act that are really concerning where people are sick and where workers who are in ICU units are being pulled out. That is not acceptable. And we should never accept behaviour like that. And we expect our health workers, yes to protest but at the same time put the lives of our people ahead of anything else. So we expect that as we move forward, these messages will be heeded,” says Ramaphosa.

