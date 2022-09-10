ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will do everything in its power to protect children from violence.

Ramaphosa visited a day care centre at Nkowankowa township outside Tzaneen in Limpopo as part of the party Letsema campaign.

He’s expected to conclude his campaign with an address of ANC volunteers and structures, alliance and traditional leaders at the Nkowankowa stadium.

Ramaphosa expressed satisfaction that some day care centres are receiving assistance from the Basic Education Department.

“We are very much happy with this crèche because now it is being assisted by basic education. We will do everything that we can to protect you as our young children so that we protect you from violence to protect you against those who want to harm you.”

ANC President cde @CyrilRamaphosa is spending the day in Tzaneen, Limpopo for the #Letsema campaign. First stop is the Hosi Mhlaba Royal Palace for a courtesy visit to Hosi Mhlaba of the Nkuna Traditional Authority. pic.twitter.com/6Dtwgm15bn — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) September 10, 2022