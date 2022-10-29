The Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Obed Bapela, says government will continue to support traditional leaders because they are critical to nation-building.

He is attending the coronation of AmaZulu King Musizulu at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

“Well, COGTA is the ministry and the department that has been given the mandate to ensure the institution as recognised in the Constitution of SA is given space to institutionalise themselves to strengthen themselves but also to start working towards ensuring that the people living on communal land under the traditional leadership of Amakhosi they are able to then begin to enjoy the benefits of democracy and freedom.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among a large number of heads of state and traditional leaders from across Africa that are attending the coronation.

The new Zulu monarch officially ascended to the throne in August at a ceremony in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Among the high-profile guests who have already confirmed their attendance at the ceremony is King Mswati the third of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Amazulu King Coronation I COGTA Deputy Minister OBED Bapela:

The coronation of the amaZulu is about to get under way.

The spokesperson of the Zulu royal family, Prince Thulani Zulu, says King plans to meet with the entire royal household soon as part of ongoing efforts to bring about peace.

There have been several court battles for succession since the new Zulu monarch was announced following the reading of the will of his late mother, the Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.

Prince Thulani Zulu was speaking at the stadium where President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially hand over a certificate of recognition to the monarch. According to the Prince, once the festivities are over, the King will make uniting his family his priority.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the 9th monarch since king Shaka founded the amaZulu nation:

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure that the coronation takes place in a secure environment.

He says people will be redirected to designated parks in the stadium precinct once the 48 000 capacity has been reached.