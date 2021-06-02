South Africa has administered more than a million COVID-19 vaccines according to the Health Department’s latest data.

Education expert, Mary Metcalfe, has suggested that government prioritise the vaccination of educators – as the country prepares to enter a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Phase two of the two dose Pfizer vaccine rollout is currently focusing on people over the age of 60.

The Department of Basic Education has taken a decision to return children to school on a full-time teaching schedule by the end of July.

Discussion on the impact of a looming COVID-19 third wave on schooling:

Metcalfe says face to face learning could pose a threat to teachers.

“In terms of the third wave, I think that there is a push to say that we should prioritise the vaccination of teachers in light of the fact that we are going into a third wave and learners are going back to school everyday.”

“I am sure that all education stakeholders are aware that the risks are primarily to healthcare workers and the aged [elderly] but in the queue of people who are going to be vaccinated, teachers need to be high on the list,” explains Metcalfe.

