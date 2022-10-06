Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says government will soon implement a plan aimed at protecting tourists. The implementation plan to protect tourists comes after a tourist was killed in Mbombela, Mpumalanga near Kruger National Park on Monday.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu saddened by news of murder of a German Tourist pic.twitter.com/eHoxrM866S — Dept of Tourism (@Tourism_gov_za) October 4, 2022

The tourist’s body is set to be flown to Germany on Thursday.

Three suspects have been taken in for questioning for the murder.

The victim’s family has since left the country.

Speaking at a media briefing at the O.R. Tambo International Airport yesterday, Sisulu said “We’ll take all the necessary precautions to provide safety to our tourists. And the message we send out to the world is that South Africa is a safe place for tourists, it is indeed a great place for tourists.”

“We are working together with the police. We are going to tighten every corner that we have discovered is a bit unsteady. We’ve learnt from what can happen. We want to ensure that it won’t happen again.”

Tourist shooting | How it affects SA-Germany relations