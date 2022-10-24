President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will ensure the independence of prosecutors as it overhauls its anti-corruption strategy.

Ramaphosa was responding to the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The commission was established to examine allegations of corruption during former President Jacob Zuma’s nine years in power from 2009 to 2018.

The commission found that Zuma had allowed businessmen close to him – brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta – to plunder state resources and influence government policy.

Addressing the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa said weaknesses in the intelligence services regulatory framework made the State Security Agency (SSA) vulnerable to abuse for personal and political gain.

A new General Intelligence Law Amendment Bill will implement many of the commission’s recommendations, including establishing separate domestic and foreign intelligence services, improving oversight of intelligence agencies and giving practical effect to the principle that no member of the Executive responsible for Intelligence may be involved in the operational matters of the SSA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the State Capture Commission’s findings

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>