Government will ensure that the community of Hammanskraal gets clean water immediately and will put in place short and medium-term measures to resolve the crisis of poor-quality water.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday unveiled the interventions that will be effected in the area, including the deployment of water tankers, the building of a waterworks facility in the next six months, and the upgrade and expansion of the Rooiwal Waste Water Plant to the tune of four-billion rands over the next three years.

Ramaphosa says that the Development Bank of South Africa will work together with the Tshwane Municipality and Department of Water and Sanitation to ensure that the Rooivaal Waste Water plant is completed by 2026.

“This one of revamping and expanding Rooivaal is going to take three years now we are going to get Magalies Water, another water system and water authority to come and build quickly a slightly smaller water works that will be providing clean water. They will be able they say to do it in six months so the tankering of water will not go on forever.”

Cholera Outbreak | Ramaphosa addresses residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria

The President has apologised to the people of Hammanskraal for failing them when it comes to the provision of clean quality water.

He says in order for the crisis to be solved in the North of Tshwane, all three spheres of government need to cooperate and deal with the matter urgently.

