Government takes integrated services to Daggakraal residents

Social Development Minister Dina Pule is leading an Integrated Community Registration Programme in Daggakraal village, Mpumalanga, bringing multiple government services to a single location for residents who ordinarily travel more than 30 kilometres to access neighbouring towns.

The programme, held at the local sports ground, has drawn residents seeking assistance with social grants, identity documents and other government services. Departments present include the South African Social Security Agency, Home Affairs and the South African Police Service.

SASSA spokesperson Dr Paseka Letsatsi says the programme was designed to make government accessible to those who struggled to reach formal service points.

“There have been reviews. People can then be able to be assisted here. Those who also want to make applications for whatever form of grant that is available can then be assisted. The advantage about this project is that it is not only SASSA which will be here, but all other government departments. If you make an application and you need an affidavit, you can go to the SAPS,” Letsatsi says.

“If you need to get an ID or have problems, you can then be able to get to Home Affairs. So this is what we basically do to make sure that government services are brought closer to the people,” Letsatsi adds.

Residents expressed relief at not having to travel long distances or spend money they did not have to access services.

“I am here to apply for a smart card for my child. I didn’t have money to go to Volksrust but I am now using this opportunity since they are here,” one resident explains.

Another says: “I am here to register a grant for my child. I hope they will assist me because the child is 13 years old now. The child was staying with his aunt but she’s no longer working.”

A third resident says the distance to essential services has long been a burden. “Even when I am not feeling well, I had to travel a long distance to seek the services. We use money we don’t have to travel.”

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-Reporting by Michael Mdluli