A settlement agreement has been reached between trade union, Solidarity and government on the Employment Equity Act. Solidarity launched a dispute against the minister and the Department of Employment and Labour with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), disputing the constitutionality of South Africa’s new BEE and transformation laws.

Solidarity argued that the latest amendments to the Employment Equity Act are contrary to the international labour conventions, accusing government of being in contempt of such conventions and the country’s Constitution.

South Africa is an ILO member state.

Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, says, “The signing of this settlement agreement with the Solidarity Trade Union today is a pinnacle in the history of social dialogue and employment equity, not only this country, but also globally, where the government and the workers’ organisation, trade union with opposing policy views are able to reach an amicable settlement.”

Solidarity has described a settlement agreement as ground-breaking.

Solidarity’s, Dirk Herman, says, “Our view is that the government has a legitimate aim to promote the interests of unemployed and poor people, most of whom are black, that the outcome of the decades-long current policies where race is a factor on decisions, has not produced the desired effect. So, we believe that equality and the request for it, is very important. That is why we support the ILO and the UN Committee in the elimination of racial discrimination.”

Government, Solidarity reach agreement on the Employment Equity Act: