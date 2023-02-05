ActionSA says the families of the three victims of the Lily Mine tragedy in Barberton, Mpumalanga, deserve justice.

It’s been seven years since Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyirenda got trapped when part of the mine collapsed and caved into the old underground mine.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed government for inaction in recovering the container the three were in. Mashaba says his party will not rest until the bodies of the three victims are retrieved.

“Its’s painful knowing very well that it’s our government that is responsible for this. They lied to them at a time that the container cannot be retrieved. We’ve managed to date to get to R2million in legal fees but at least we have proven beyond any reasonable doubt that the government and the owners of the mine lied to the country. I briefed the lawyers and said please get government and tell what informed them to take a decision that the container cannot be retrieved. I’m assuring the families we are going to get their containers out unless they completely refuse because we will pursue every legal option available this week, our lawyer wrote to the Supreme Court of Appeal.”