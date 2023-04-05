The national state of disaster which government declared in February to manage the country’s energy crisis has been revoked.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa have confirmed this at a media briefing in Pretoria.

Earlier, trade union Solidarity said the State Attorney had written to it confirming that the state of disaster pertaining to the energy crisis would be withdrawn today.

Solidarity says it has also been requested to withdraw its court application to have the state of disaster scrapped.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the withdrawal of the gazette in order to exempt Eskom in disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure is temporary.

He told Parliament that the decision was taken in order to allow for a more comprehensive consultation process with the Auditor-General and other relevant stakeholders.

“To the point raised by both honourable George and Hlengwa as to whether we must confirm the withdrawal. Yes I am confirming the withdrawal. By tomorrow we will have the gazette withdrawing the current one. That I can confirm. The other confirmation that I want to do is that we are definitely coming back. I would then advise honourable George not to go to court but to give submission how do we make this balance which I have said achieved this fiscal sustainability that we are talking about and Eskom balance sheet and at the same time deal with accountability and so on.”