President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government respects the anti-Apartheid activist Dr Frene Ginwala’s family’s wishes for a private funeral.

He says details of an official memorial event will be announced in due course.

Ginwala passed away at her at home on Thursday night at the age of 90 after suffering a stroke two weeks ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will respect the family’s wish to have a private funeral. Ginwala served as Speaker for a decade between 1994 and 2004.

Parliament’s Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says, “It was during her tenure that saw Parliament adopting new democratic Constitution, pass a raft of progressive and transformative pieces of legislation to shape the future of the young democracy with her deep political experience, global perspective, razor-sharp mind, and intellectual rigour. She was instrumental in the democratic transformation of Parliament consistent with the new constitutional order, which included new systems and rules for the National Assembly. Together with the first generation of presiding officers of Parliament and Members, and under her astute leadership, she transformed Parliament from a bastion of colonial and apartheid oppression to a truly democratic and people-centred Parliament.”

ANC briefs media following visit to Dr Frene Ginwala’s family: