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Government prepares interim framework as Coalition Bill faces delays

  • A voter inserts his ballot paper into a voting box.
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  • GCIS
Natasha Phiri

Government says that even if the Coalition Bill is not passed before the Local Government Elections, there will be a framework to give guidance on how to run municipalities.

Civil society organisations, including  My Vote Counts, have warned against an attempt to process the bill hastily, saying it would create a risk of public participation being treated as a procedural hurdle rather than a constitutional obligation.

The Bill was formerly tabled in Parliament in August.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs says it would be difficult to rush the bill because of the complexities of coalition governments.

Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dickson Masemola says time seems to be constrained as the 4th of November looms.

“That is why we’re looking at alternatives, you know, legal means and legal administrative means that we will be able to provide a minimum understanding on the part of the political parties, so that when there’s a need for them to constitute those coalitions, in the absence of the coalitions act, it shouldn’t be a train smash.”

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