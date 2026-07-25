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Government launches FMD self-vaccination portal for livestock farmers

An official vaccinates cattle during a foot and mouth disease mass vaccination rollout campaign at Colbourne Dairy Farm in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, on 27 February 2026.
  • An official vaccinates cattle during a foot and mouth disease mass vaccination rollout campaign at Colbourne Dairy Farm in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, on 27 February 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - National Department of Agriculture
SABC News

The Minister of Agriculture, Willie Aucamp, has launched a self-vaccination application portal for livestock owners as part of efforts to strengthen South Africa’s fight against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD).

The online platform enables farmers to apply for official authorisation to vaccinate their own animals, allowing for a faster response to potential outbreaks and improved disease control.


“The launch of this system means that the owners and managers of cattle will be able to perform voluntary vaccination of their livestock against FMD. This step is only the beginning and I can assure all stakeholders that the Department of Agriculture is committed to enabling the private sector to help tackle this FMD outbreak.”

Livestock owners can now register on the FMD Reporting site following each of the three required steps outlined.

The system was designed in line with biosecurity guidelines, legal prescripts and conditions including traceability and reporting on vaccinations that were applied.

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