Government launches FMD self-vaccination portal for livestock farmers

The Minister of Agriculture, Willie Aucamp, has launched a self-vaccination application portal for livestock owners as part of efforts to strengthen South Africa’s fight against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD).

The online platform enables farmers to apply for official authorisation to vaccinate their own animals, allowing for a faster response to potential outbreaks and improved disease control.

#FMDUpdate | Minister Willie Aucamp has officially launched South Africa’s online Foot and mouth disease (FMD) self-vaccination authorisation system, giving livestock owners a faster and more efficient way to apply for authorisation to vaccinate their own animals. This digital… pic.twitter.com/0IyO5sPGc8 — National Department of Agriculture (@DOAgov_ZA) July 25, 2026



“The launch of this system means that the owners and managers of cattle will be able to perform voluntary vaccination of their livestock against FMD. This step is only the beginning and I can assure all stakeholders that the Department of Agriculture is committed to enabling the private sector to help tackle this FMD outbreak.”

Livestock owners can now register on the FMD Reporting site following each of the three required steps outlined.

The system was designed in line with biosecurity guidelines, legal prescripts and conditions including traceability and reporting on vaccinations that were applied.