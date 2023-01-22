African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula says government is working towards solving the country’s energy crisis.

He has called for patience while strategies to bring rolling blackouts to an end are being implemented.

Mbalula was speaking to the media during the party’s provincial celebrations of its 111th birthday in Komani in the Eastern Cape.

Earlier on Sunday Eskom implemented Stage 3 rolling blackouts and will ramp up blackouts to Stage 4 on Monday evening.

The power utility has apologised for the impact that the rolling blackouts is having on the general public and the economy at large, and says it’s hard at work to improve the energy security situation.

Eskom officials gave an update on the energy crisis virtually.

Video – Expect rolling blackouts for at least the next two years:

Mbalula also responded to the comments made by his predecessor Ace Magashule, when he referred to Mbalula as a boy. Mbalula says he not bothered by Magushule’s remarks.

“I have got to execute that and implement decisions the centre must hold and ensuring that the party is kept afloat and implement the renewal project that is what is expected not to fight with Ace. What he says l am sure he is going to say a lot of things going into the future. You can imagine every time he speaks we convene a press conference, we will never run this country and organisation.”