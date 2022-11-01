The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) says the South African government is failing victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

The Commission spoke to SABC News on the eve of the second Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide taking place in Johannesburg from Tuesday.

The summit will reflect on successes and challenges since the first Presidential Summit in November 2018.

According to recent crime statistics, from April to June this year, 855 women and 243 children were killed in South Africa.

The Commission for Gender Equality’s spokesperson, Javu Baloyi, says they expect concrete resolutions from the summit, that will put more perpetrators behind bars.

“We have met with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on the issue of Krugersdorp. We have seen that it is becoming a trend or a norm that the DNA tests that are being done, don’t match the people that are positively identified and we realised that something is amiss.”

Baloyi adds: “We are busy with the NPA because we are busy with that case. We looked at government’s commitment to gender-based violence. There is a report on our website, called government’s emergency action response plan. We realised that they are failing so dismally. We want to see a strong message coming, police must stop gender victimisation.”

Previewing the second Presidential Summit against GBVF: Javu Baloyi