Eskom is calling on South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

Deputy President David Mabuza says government is working on a number of interventions to address the current energy crisis in the country.

Mabuza, who was taking part in the debate on the Presidency’s budget, said the interventions include the implementation of its seven-point plan to end load shedding.

The plan includes the Energy Department’s amendment of regulations to enable municipalities to build or procure power from Independent Power Producers.

This week, Eskom implemented Stage Two load shedding, which it says will last until Friday.

Mabuza says interventions have also been made to expedite the reduction and payment of outstanding debts that Eskom is owed and ensure that all national, provincial and organs of state settle their debts.

“That is why stabilising load shedding by providing consistent and reliable electricity supply is a priority for the Eskom Political task team. We consider this as a national prerogative in order to ensure the recovery and reconstruction of the economy for the benefit of all,” says Mabuza.

Eskom urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly