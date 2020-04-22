The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) say the department of Public Enterprise have taken a one sided approach in regards to the future of South African Airways (SAA).

The Airline is facing possible liquidation and unions met with minister Pravin Gordhan this week.

Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi and Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane also attended the meeting.

The unions say they were only able to discuss the possible frame work for negotiations and a draft agreement is yet to be signed

The unions say the statement released by government this week does take a holistic view of the situation discussed.

Numsa National Spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “We are disappointed by this unfortunate statement, but we remain committed to the consultation process and we will continue to engage until we reach an agreement about the future of the airline. It is our honest view that moving forward any statement issued about this process must be approved by the very same labour consultation forum which we are in the process of creating.”

The President of the National Transport Movement (NTM), Mashudu Raphetha who also attended the meeting says, “There was a consensus that there are going to be job losses, but as NTM and the entire participants which was there have already faced that reality and as mature leaders we have to minimise these job losses as much as we can.”

In the video below, economists say the time has come to shut down State Owned Enterprises that are bleeding the coffers:



Scopa on SAA

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says reported plans by Business Rescue Practitioners to terminate the employment of SAA’s entire workforce are a manifestation of years of financial crises.

The state-owned airline has offered severance deals to all staff from the end of April after business practitioners failed to persuade government to provide a further R10 billion bailout.

SAA has relied on bailouts and state-guaranteed debt agreements for years, but has continually failed to turn the airline’s finances around.

Last November, Scopa said it was concerned about SAA’s behaviour when the airline failed to submit its financials to Parliament for two consecutive years.

In the video below, Scopa chairperson says COVID-19 added fuel to SAA’s problems:



INFOGRAPHIC: SAA’s woes:

Additional reporting by Tshepo Mongoai.