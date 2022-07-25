Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that government has submitted an extradition request to the UAE for the Gupta brothers.

The request for the extradition of Atul and Rajesh Gupta was submitted on Monday.

They were heavily implicated in the State Capture report.

Lamola has told a media conference in Pretoria that the request was submitted within the required 60 day period.

The Gupta brothers will stand trial on charges of fraud and money laundering relating to the Estina matter, with the provisional trial date set for January next year.

VIDEO | Minister of Justice and Correctional Services updates on High Profile Extradition and Legal matters: