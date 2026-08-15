Government hails Banyana Banyana’s hard-fought victory over Nigeria

The government has congratulated Banyana Banyana following their hard-fought and inspiring victory over Nigeria on Thursday, a result that has secured the team a place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup play-offs and kept their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 tournament alive.

Media Statement Deputy Minister Peace Mabe congratulates Banyana Banyana on victory over Nigeria Pretoria, South Africa, 14 August 2026 – Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Hon. Peace Mabe, congratulates Banyana Banyana on their hard-fought 2–1 victory over Nigeria in… pic.twitter.com/0IrCftKRMJ — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) August 14, 2026

In a statement the government says this important win is a testament to the team’s resilience, determination and fighting spirit.

“To our players and technical team: you have shown that when South Africans stand together, there is no challenge too great. Keep believing, keep fighting and carry the hopes of our nation with pride. To all South Africans, this is our moment to rally behind the national women’s soccer team. Let us amplify their achievements, wear the South African colours, send messages of encouragement and give Banyana Banyana the support they deserve as they continue their journey.”

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