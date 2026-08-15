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Government hails Banyana Banyana’s hard-fought victory over Nigeria

Banyana Banyana play against Nigeria's Super Falcons 2-1 in a WAFCON play-off match in Casablanca, Morocco.
  • Banyana Banyana play against Nigeria's Super Falcons 2-1 in a WAFCON play-off match in Casablanca, Morocco.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@OfficialTeamRSA
SABC News

The government has congratulated Banyana Banyana following their hard-fought and inspiring victory over Nigeria on Thursday, a result that has secured the team a place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup play-offs and kept their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 tournament alive.

In a statement the government says this important win is a testament to the team’s resilience, determination and fighting spirit.

“To our players and technical team: you have shown that when South Africans stand together, there is no challenge too great. Keep believing, keep fighting and carry the hopes of our nation with pride. To all South Africans, this is our moment to rally behind the national women’s soccer team. Let us amplify their achievements, wear the South African colours, send messages of encouragement and give Banyana Banyana the support they deserve as they continue their journey.”

RELATED VIDEO | Banyana kicks off bid for World Cup Qualification

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