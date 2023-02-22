The government has allocated an amount of R254 billion in debt relief for Eskom. This amount is 60% of Eskom’s debt. The power utility’s overall debt amounts to R422 billion.

The R254 billion debt relief has two components. The first is R184 billion, which represents Eskom’s entire medium-term three-tranche debt settlement. An amount of R78 billion will be allocated for 2023/24, R66 billion for 2024/25, R40 billion for 2025/26.

This total debt will be in the form of loans o be converted into Eskom’s ordinary shares issued to the government as approved by the minister of finance in each fiscal year. The second one is a direct take-over of up to R70 billion of Eskom’s loan portfolio in 2025/26.

Godongwana: Government debt is high pic.twitter.com/Dr3xg4QXI6 — SABC News (@SABCNews) February 22, 2023

The ailing power utility has been battling to keep the lights on and implemented between stages 2 and 6 of load shedding on a regular basis.

Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana said this will ease pressure on the company’s balance sheet and it will also enable Eskom to invest in transmission and distribution infrastructure.

He added that it will also allow Eskom to conduct the maintenance required to improve the availability of electricity.

Minister Enock Godongwana’s speech: