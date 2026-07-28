Rights group challenges SA arms export permits to US in High Court

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) says it has a strong case against the South African government over arms export permits granted to the United States, as the matter heads for a full court hearing in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The public interest law organisation filed an application in June seeking to suspend or set aside permits granted by the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC), arguing the transfers may be inconsistent with domestic law and could undermine international peace and security.

The government filed papers to oppose the lawsuit after missing the 25 June deadline to do so by more than a month, doing so only after the organisation issued a press release.

State attorneys argue that the trade does not breach domestic law.

SALC International Justice Cluster lead Dr Atilla Kisla said the late filing suggested the respondents had been caught off guard, but said the development would ultimately lead to a more thorough judicial process.

He said the late opposition meant the matter would now proceed to a full hearing on the merits rather than being determined on unopposed papers, which he said had the potential to produce a more impactful outcome.

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On the substance of the case, Kisla said the organisation had identified four distinct situations in which the United States had breached international law, triggering the NCACC’s statutory duty to act.

“In our application, we set out four distinct situations in which the US has breached international law. It starts with lifting the hold on arms exports to Israel in January 2025, despite knowing about a genocide being committed on the ground in Gaza. It continues with the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, which have been condemned by UN experts as violations of the prohibition on the use of force and acts of aggression. We focused on the situation in Venezuela and the capture of the sitting head of state. And last but not least, we focused in our application on the war that has been ongoing since February 2026 on Iran, which has been described by the president and the UN Secretary General as posing a serious threat to regional and international peace and security,” Kisla said.

“Taken together, we argue in our application that these actions show a pattern of repeatedly violating core provisions on which the international order is built,” Kisla added.

He said the National Conventional Arms Control Act left no discretion to the committee once the legal threshold was met, with the legislation stating the committee must suspend or cancel a permit rather than providing any optional formulation.

The respondents must now file an answering affidavit within 15 working days, after which the matter will proceed to a full judicial assessment of whether the NCACC has met its legal obligations.